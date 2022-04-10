SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.60

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 10715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $638.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

