SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.60

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 10715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $638.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.