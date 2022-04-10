Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 17.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 473,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

