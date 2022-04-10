Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

