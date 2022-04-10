Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $74.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41.

