Scotiabank Lowers Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.97.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

