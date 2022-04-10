Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SMG opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $253.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

