SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

SE traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.42. 4,714,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,966. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average is $220.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

