Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,177,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

