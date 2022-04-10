Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $156.12, but opened at $151.00. Seagen shares last traded at $151.18, with a volume of 11,933 shares.

Specifically, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $268,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $6,087,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

