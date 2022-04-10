Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $100.74 million, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

