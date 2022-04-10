Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

SWN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

