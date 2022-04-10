Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.56 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00010124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $107.09 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.47 or 0.07609327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,166.52 or 1.00128443 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

