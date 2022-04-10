SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $1,190.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,190.43.

SEGXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.67) to GBX 1,560 ($20.46) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,585 ($20.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

