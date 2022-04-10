Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SELB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 686,497 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

