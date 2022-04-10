Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $169.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

