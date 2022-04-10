Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,615,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 1,059,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.