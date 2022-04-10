Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

