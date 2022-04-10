ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

NYSE NOW opened at $515.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.28, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.