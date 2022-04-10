ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,894,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.28, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

