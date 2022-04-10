Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

