Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Head to Head Review

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Necessity Retail REIT -11.99% -2.32% -1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and Necessity Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 33.15 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 3.01 -$40.18 million ($0.55) -14.15

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sino Land and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats Sino Land on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

