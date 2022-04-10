Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

