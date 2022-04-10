Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of SHI stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
