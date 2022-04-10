Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SKIL has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

