SkinCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,126.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $131,689.75 and $41,126.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

