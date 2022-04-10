SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.