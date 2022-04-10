Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $57.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,718,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,208. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

