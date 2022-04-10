Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $57.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,718,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,208. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.