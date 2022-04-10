SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

