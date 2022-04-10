Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $$78.82 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

