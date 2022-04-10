Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

SEYMF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

