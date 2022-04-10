SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.01

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 5792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

