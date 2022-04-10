SonoCoin Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 212.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $147.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.58 or 0.07612734 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,621.53 or 0.99756641 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

