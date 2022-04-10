SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 55.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 34.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

