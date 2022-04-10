SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

