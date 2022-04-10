SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.47. 10,655,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

