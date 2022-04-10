Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $955.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to post sales of $955.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $973.59 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 5,660,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

