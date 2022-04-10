Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares ( NASDAQ:STXB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $2,446,442.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250 and sold 166,462 shares valued at $4,700,584. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.