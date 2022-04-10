Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.78.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

