Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $210.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.78. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

