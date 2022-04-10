Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

CXM stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $25,366,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $13,552,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

