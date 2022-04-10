SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. SRAX has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SRAX by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

