SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.80

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.80 and last traded at C$28.67, with a volume of 163020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

