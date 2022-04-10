Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 39,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 15,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company has a market cap of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

