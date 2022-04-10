STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG opened at $41.15 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.