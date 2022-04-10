STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 1,249,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

