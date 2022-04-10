State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 118.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 159,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

OGE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

