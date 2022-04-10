State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 876,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. Citigroup began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.