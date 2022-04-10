State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,178 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.