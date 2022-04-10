State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,208 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after buying an additional 599,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $38,825,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

