State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 741 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.90 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average of $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

