State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 82 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

